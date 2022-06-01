Advertisement

South Dakota National Guard to train in Romania and support allies

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the South Dakota National Guard are participating in an operation to enhance the bonds between ally and partner militaries.

According to a press release, about 110 soldiers with the South Dakota National Guard’s 155th Engineer Company will participate in Operation Resolute Castle, a multinational-joint training exercise in Romania from June 12-July 1.

Officials say Resolute Castle is conducted annually in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve and provides a training opportunity for Reserve, National Guard, and active component soldiers to work alongside NATO engineer forces to complete construction projects in Europe and enhance the readiness and interoperability of military units.

The Wagner and Parkston-based 155th Engineer Company will participate in three construction projects during its three-week rotation, where they will conduct artillery range improvements and repairs for roads, firing points, and moving armored targets.

Resolute Castle is typically executed by six engineer rotations with the host nation alternating between Romania and Poland every year since 2015. Resolute Castle also increases U.S. Army Europe’s ability to deter aggression, support allies, and NATO partners, improve local infrastructure at forwarding training areas in Europe, as well as enhance the bonds between ally and partner militaries.

