The sun returns to Siouxland but it won’t stay around for long

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a pretty quiet day weather-wise around Siouxland with temperatures more on the mild side nearing 70 degrees and a few showers across the area this afternoon.

Tonight the cloud cover will gradually clear out in the overnight hours cooling us down to the mid 40s.

Tomorrow greets us with plenty of sunshine and highs rounding off in the upper 70s, with winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

By nighttime tomorrow skies stay mostly clear and lows level off around 50 degrees.

Friday sees some clouds moving in and a chance of showers by the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Winds start out calm at the beginning of the day from the northeast at 5 mph, but as the day progresses winds change becoming southeasterly with gusts around 20 mph.

Clouds roll into the area Friday night bringing with them a slight chance of showers in the early evening and then probable showers after midnight, with lows in the upper 50s.

Showers continue into Saturday and a slight chance of thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms continue into Saturday night, likely becoming showers after midnight and lows will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday starts off mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon and highs in the lower 70s.

On Sunday night shower chances continue and lows will be in the upper 50s.

Our shower chances follow us into Monday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday brings us more chances of showers and mostly cloudy skies with highs around 70.

