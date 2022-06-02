Advertisement

5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall...
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall after five children were found unresponsive, police said.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - North Charleston Police said five children have been hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.

Police received a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday about children in a vehicle in a strip mall, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The children were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, Jacobs said.

WCSC reported that there has been no official word on what happened to cause the children to become unresponsive.

Police have also not released details about the children’s parents.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place after an...
Sioux City police still searching for suspect after shooting Wednesday night
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead

Latest News

The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place after an...
Sioux City police still searching for suspect after shooting Wednesday night
Damage to buildings is seen in the Luhansk and Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Russia warns West of weapons repercussions, pounds Ukraine
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Sioux City has enough lifeguards for normal pool operations this summer