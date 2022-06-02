Advertisement

Body of boater who went missing Sunday has been recovered

A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
By Jessica Brown
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON CO, Iowa (KTIV) - Around 8:30 this morning, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources recovered the body of a boater reported missing Sunday night on the Missouri River.

The body was recovered from the river south of the incident location. The person was identified as 20-year-old Emma Sue Olsen from Omaha, Nebraska.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. For any additional questions, please contact Harrison County Sheriff’s office or Harrison County Emergency Management.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Authorities in western Iowa say one person is missing after a boat sank into the Missouri River.

Harrison County officials say on Sunday, just before midnight, they received a report of a boat taking on water and sinking. The incident took place on the Missouri River south of Remington Boat Landing.

Multiple agencies responded and when the first crews got to the scene they discovered a boat that was rescuing subjects from the river. Responders interviewed all those involved and confirmed a female was missing.

At this time, the female has not been identified. Recovery efforts were in place to recover the boat and missing person but were suspended Monday afternoon due to hazardous weather conditions. Operations are expected to resume once conditions have improved.

