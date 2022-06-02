Advertisement

Dakota Valley goes into extras but comes up short in championship

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) - Despite putting up 5 runs in the game it just was not enough for the Dakota Valley Panthers. Playing right with Dell Rapids in the South Dakota High School Baseball Association’s Class B State Tournament final.

Tied at 5 going into extra innings it would not be till the 11th that the clock would strike midnight on the Panthers as a 6 run inning sent Dell Rapids into the club of champions, with the final score being 11-5

KTIV would like to congratulate the Dakota Valley Panthers on an outstanding season.

