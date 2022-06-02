Field of Dreams ticket lottery registration begins

Advertisement

The vision for Iowa's Field of Dreams movie site is getting bigger.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The registration period for the ticket lottery for this year’s Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams has begun.

Fans with an Iowa zip code can enter for a chance to get tickets to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 11.

Registration went live on Major League Baseball’s website Thursday morning, and it goes through June 9. A random drawing will happen on or about June 14.

Winners will be notified via email on June 15. They will then be able to buy two tickets and one parking pass.

This year’s game will be the second one played at MLB’s ballpark built near the Field of Dreams movie site.

Last year, the Chicago White Sox won a 9-8 thriller against the New York Yankees.

