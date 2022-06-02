Advertisement

Former Plymouth County deputy sentenced for stealing prescription drugs

Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription drugs while on duty.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A former sheriff’s deputy in northwest Iowa has been sentenced for stealing prescription drugs from the department’s evidence rooms, and homes he was searching while on duty.

Aaron Leusink, a former Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputy, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Court documents state Leusink entered guilty pleas earlier this year to eleven counts, including first-degree burglary and felonious misconduct in office.

Leusink was accused of taking prescription drugs from homes he was searching, and pills that were evidence in other cases. Leusink was also accused of committing burglaries at five Plymouth County pharmacies.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information on the sentencing tonight on News 4 at Five.

