Grillin’ With News 4: Marinated Grilled London Broils With Honey-Buttered Sweet Potatoes

Summer may not be officially here yet, but that's not stopping us from firing up the grill here on Signal Hill.

KTIV is once again starting up Grillin’ With News 4, and the first chef of the season is Larry Johns who taught us how to make marinated grilled London broils with honey-buttered sweet potatoes.

Ingredients

1 to 2 London broils as prepared by your local meat counter

1/2 cup of soy sauce

1 tsp garlic powder

1 to 2 tbsp of brown sugar.

8 oz softened unsalted butter

1/4 cup of honey

2 tbsp of powdered sugar

1/2 tsp of sea or kosher salt

1 or more whole sweet potatoes

Instructions

Mix the soy sauce, garlic powder and brown sugar into a ziploc bag and shake well. Shake bag well, insert London broil and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. While marinating, occasionally turn the broil. Chef’s note: You can marinate the broil overnight depending on the intensity of flavor you desire. Apply oil to the outside of a whole sweet potato and wrap in foil. Then place it on indirect heat on your grill for 40 or more minutes or until it can be easily pierced with a fork. When the potato has been on the grill for about 15 or 20 minutes, start grilling your London broil to your desired doneness. Once the grilling is done, take the sweet potato and split it. Mix the unsalted butter, honey, powdered sugar and salt together and spread it on the potato.

