Lakes Area News: ‘Spirit of Okoboji’ organization to unveil major development plan for Milford

MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - A group calling itself “Spirit of Okoboji” will officially unveil plans for a major development being proposed for the northwest side of Milford at a public informational meeting next week.

Tim Kinnetz, the organization’s president, says the plan involves building multiple different types of facilities and amenities, including:

More than 400 single and multi-family housing units

A year-round sports and entertainment venue

An expansion of a nearby city park

Trails

An indoor family entertainment center

An outdoor splash pad

A dog park

”We really think that we have the opportunity here at the Iowa Great Lakes to do something wildly special and fantastic and the support from the community so far has been overwhelming,” said Kinnetz. “At this public meeting on June 8th at the Okoboji High School in Milford we will do the official unveiling of the concept and talk about some of the features that the plan could have.”

Kinnetz says, however, it all hinges on whether or not the city of Milford is willing to sell the nearby Fuller Airport to the group, which has an offer on the table for the site.

A map of the proposed development by the "Spirit of Okoboji" organization. (KUOO Radio)

“If it will be acceptable to the city council to sell us that property we can then move into our next phase of true master planning and really hone in on the ideas that have been put forth and get construction underway,” said Kinnetz.

Kinnetz adds the public will have an opportunity to ask questions at next week’s meeting. That meeting will be hosted on June 8 at 7 p.m. at Okoboji High School’s south gymnasium.

