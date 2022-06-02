Advertisement

Lakes Area News: ‘Spirit of Okoboji’ organization to unveil major development plan for Milford

By Aaron Leusink
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - A group calling itself “Spirit of Okoboji” will officially unveil plans for a major development being proposed for the northwest side of Milford at a public informational meeting next week.

Tim Kinnetz, the organization’s president, says the plan involves building multiple different types of facilities and amenities, including:

  • More than 400 single and multi-family housing units
  • A year-round sports and entertainment venue
  • An expansion of a nearby city park
  • Trails
  • An indoor family entertainment center
  • An outdoor splash pad
  • A dog park

”We really think that we have the opportunity here at the Iowa Great Lakes to do something wildly special and fantastic and the support from the community so far has been overwhelming,” said Kinnetz. “At this public meeting on June 8th at the Okoboji High School in Milford we will do the official unveiling of the concept and talk about some of the features that the plan could have.”

Kinnetz says, however, it all hinges on whether or not the city of Milford is willing to sell the nearby Fuller Airport to the group, which has an offer on the table for the site.

A map of the proposed development by the "Spirit of Okoboji" organization.
A map of the proposed development by the "Spirit of Okoboji" organization.(KUOO Radio)

“If it will be acceptable to the city council to sell us that property we can then move into our next phase of true master planning and really hone in on the ideas that have been put forth and get construction underway,” said Kinnetz.

Kinnetz adds the public will have an opportunity to ask questions at next week’s meeting. That meeting will be hosted on June 8 at 7 p.m. at Okoboji High School’s south gymnasium.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place after an...
Sioux City police still searching for suspect after shooting Wednesday night
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

Lakes Area News: ‘Spirit of Okoboji’ organization to unveil major development plan for Milford
Regulator warns of ‘elevated risk’ of power-saving measures across Siouxland
Sioux City police still searching for suspect after shooting Wednesday night
Storm Team 4's Ron Demers was on the road Thursday and got to learn more about the Cherokee...
Storm Team 4 on the Road: Cherokee PRCA Rodeo