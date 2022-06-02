A pleasant day in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - To kick off our Thursday we are cool and calm across Siouxland. Lows are in the upper 40s to start the day with many of us seeing a calm wind to start the day as well.

As we make our way throughout the day today expect plenty of sunshine overhead with a light southwestern breeze between 5 and 15 miles per hour. Highs will rise to the upper 70s and low 80s across the region.

Tonight, mostly clear skies will remain overhead with a light northern wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Lows tonight will dip into the low 50s as well.

To wrap up the work week in Siouxland Friday temperatures will be slightly cooler than today, and we will welcome in a few shower and thunderstorm chances by the afternoon hours. Those rain chances look to follow us into the weekend as well.

