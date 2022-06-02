Advertisement

Rain chances to return to the forecast by the weekend

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After we tied a record low in Sioux City this morning reaching down to 41 degrees, temperatures rebounded nicely reaching highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

We won’t be quite as cold tonight as just a few clouds move in with lows in the upper 40s.

Friday will give us increasing clouds as a slight chance of rain showers return to the region with highs in the upper 70s.

Those chances of rain get better by Friday night and we could even see a few thunderstorms out there as well with lows in the upper 50s.

We’ll see decent chances of on and off rain showers on Saturday with still a slight chance of thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid 70s.

There will be a smaller chance of a few showers on Sunday with highs in the low 70s.

We’ll then continue with an active weather pattern next week as well.

I’ll have more in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

