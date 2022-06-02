Regulator warns of ‘elevated risk’ of power-saving measures across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The North American Electric Reliability Corporation, known as NERC, says western Iowa and both Nebraska and South Dakota are at an elevated risk for power-saving measures, known as “curtailment.”

The most serious curtailment measure is known as a rolling blackout, where power is shut off to specific homes and businesses.

Iowa power cooperatives, that is power companies owned by members, don’t think it will come to that.

“We are not very concerned at all and don’t anticipate having any rolling blackouts for our members in our four county service area. And I think I can speak throughout the NIPCO service area here in western Iowa.,” said Lyle Korver, CEO & General Manager of North West REC.

Almost all of northwest Iowa is part of the Southwest Power Pool. Think of SPP as an air-traffic controller. They decide which companies need to reduce power, and when. Many local power companies try to do this by reducing power to specific businesses and appliances before they shut off the power all together.

“If you recall, down in Texas, and through the South, there were a lot of colder temperatures than usual. And as a result, there were some rolling blackouts in many regions. But using the NIPCO system, we were able to utilize our load management programs to prevent these entirely for our membership,” said Marcus Rihner, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Western Iowa Power Cooperative.

NERC says the greatest risk to Siouxland is a drought, potentially causing a further reduction in hydropower.

The cooperatives tell KTIV most of Iowa’s electricity comes from renewable sources. They say supply from renewable sources can be difficult to forecast.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.