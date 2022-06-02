Advertisement

Sioux City Bandits Postpone AR-15 Giveaway

Sioux City Bandits
By Keith W. Bliven
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Bandits have decided to postpone hosting a giveaway of an AR-15 rifle. That is the same style weapon that was used at a school shooting last week in Texas where 21 people were killed, 19 of whom were children

In a post Wednesday night, on the team’s Facebook page, they stated that they would be postponing the giveaway this year. They say they will still be giving away a firearms training course and making their normal donation to veteran’s charities at Saturday’s game.

Sioux City Bandits Postpone AR-15 Giveaway
Sioux City Bandits Postpone AR-15 Giveaway

Earlier Wednesday, the Bandits had posted that they planned to host a giveaway of an AR-15 at their game on Saturday as part of Military night. The post has since been deleted.

Sioux City Bandits postpone AR-15 giveaway.
Sioux City Bandits postpone AR-15 giveaway.

