Sioux City Cone Park gearing up for summer tubing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Cone Park is opening up its first-ever summer tubing this month.

Instead of snow during the winter, a plastic surface will be used to go down the hill. A splash pad will be placed by the hill next to the lodge. City leaders are excited to have something new this summer for everyone to enjoy.

“Basically, we use the hill the same way we use the winter hill. We have the lodge set up, we have lights, music, the lift that takes you to the top and then in the middle is a plastic surface that you ride down on,” said John Byrnes, the recreation superintendent for parks and recreation. “We think the community is going to love it, it would be great for a birthday party, something different for the kids and for the families to come do in Siouxland. It’s going to differ a little bit of course just by the clothing, it’s not going to be freezing but it might be a little bit warm. You know we could put mist on people and cool them off, we have a variety of different options.”

The Cone Park summer hill is scheduled to open on June 11.

