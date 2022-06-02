Siouxland schools have mixed success at day 2 of Iowa high school state soccer tournament

DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) - While Tuesday the girls got to have their fun down in Des Moines, Wednesday its all about the boys. Western Christian was given the top seed entering this years tournament but their was a catch. The 8 seed is Burlington Notre Dame who you might remember was the team that beat the Wolfpack in the championship game last season.

It was just one goal that was the difference for the Wolfpack. Miles Baccam lined it from from 30 yards out and rifled it into the net. And that, would be all she wrote as Western Christian won it 1-0.

“It’s a great feeling just being able to do this,” said Western Christian Sophomore Miles Baccam. “A lot of teams missed out on this. I feel like Western had a lot of great teams and just for us to be able to do this it’s awesome.”

Spencer was the 8 seed taking on top seeded Pella. The Tigers pounced on Pella early when Owen King chased down a loose ball and put it in the net to go up 1-0.

Unfortunately for Spencer there was a Tiger killer on Pella by the name of Isaac Semini. Semini would put one goal up on the board in the second half forcing overtime. Then, in the extra period put another one in the net defeating Spencer 2-1.

“You know after 13 years of not being down here,” said Spencer Head Coach Jesse Kuehler. “They put everything they had into this season, and we were able to get down here and we went toe to toe like you said with Pella and they’re a fantastic squad, and it hurts a lot but couldn’t be prouder of these boys they’re a group of fantastic young men and I’m very lucky to have them all in my corner.”

