South Sioux City public library kicks off summer with ice cream social

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City public library held a ice cream social to kick off this summer. There were different flavors of ice cream and toppings being served. The library showcased their new electronics that are free and open to the public.

The Sioux City library wants to encourage all ages to read with their new summer reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” The new electronics include 3-D printers, sewing machines with embroidery, button machine, sublimation printer, and a laminator.

The library is using this summer to make changes after receiving a grant a few years ago to expand their building.

