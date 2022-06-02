Advertisement

South Sioux City public library kicks off summer with ice cream social

South Sioux City public library had free ice cream to celebrate their new electronics open to...
South Sioux City public library had free ice cream to celebrate their new electronics open to the public.(KTIV)
By Morgan Jones
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City public library held a ice cream social to kick off this summer. There were different flavors of ice cream and toppings being served. The library showcased their new electronics that are free and open to the public.

The Sioux City library wants to encourage all ages to read with their new summer reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” The new electronics include 3-D printers, sewing machines with embroidery, button machine, sublimation printer, and a laminator.

The library is using this summer to make changes after receiving a grant a few years ago to expand their building.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
20-year-old woman missing after boat sinks into the Missouri River
One woman suffered serious injuries and had to go to the hospital after the crash that happened...
2 people injured after accident on South Dakota highway
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
East High School graduate dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County, IA

Latest News

Grillin’ With News 4: Marinated Grilled London Broils With Honey-Buttered Sweet Potatoes
Camp High Hopes preparing for this summer’s Rib Fest
The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place after an...
Sioux City police investigating Wednesday shooting; still looking for suspect
Storm Team 4 Future Track
The sun returns to Siouxland but it won't stay around for long