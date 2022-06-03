Around Siouxland: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Live Animal Encounters

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is bringing in some exotic animals for an upcoming event.

The Live Animal Encounters are a chance to see some animals normally found in a zoo. I heard there will be a kangaroo there.

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Live Animal Encounters event will take place Friday June 10 at the Nature Center in Sioux City.

