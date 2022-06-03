Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Live Animal Encounters

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is bringing in some exotic animals for an upcoming event.

The Live Animal Encounters are a chance to see some animals normally found in a zoo. I heard there will be a kangaroo there.

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Live Animal Encounters event will take place Friday June 10 at the Nature Center in Sioux City.

If additional information is needed, you can visit their Facebook page here, or you can visit their website here.

