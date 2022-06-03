Gordan Drive viaduct to be under construction starting June 8

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Next week, the Gordon Drive viaduct will undergo construction.

The construction will start Wednesday, June 8, and is scheduled to be finished by Labor Day. Specifically, the viaduct through the bypass will be resurfaced. Construction will be held from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. to avoid traffic issues.

“The traffic will be maintained, they’ll do a lane closure, so it’ll be down to one lane, potentially in each direction, at least in the direction they’re working. So it’s just a lane restriction. Traffic will stay on Gordon,” said Dakin Schultz with the Iowa DOT.

The last time this construction happened on the Gordon Drive viaduct was 20 years ago.

