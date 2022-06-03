Advertisement

Iowa Primary Election: How to make sure your absentee ballot counts

(KCRG)
By Marcia Lense
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Primary Election is Tuesday, June 7 and county auditors suggest if you haven’t mailed your absentee ballot yet, you may want to drop it off to ensure it arrives on time. A recent change in Iowa’s voter law requires absentee ballots arrive by 8 p.m. on election night, or they won’t count.

So what should you do with that ballot? According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, you have several options:

Hand deliver your ballot to your county auditor during business hours or any time up until 8 p.m. on election day

-or-

You may designate someone to return your ballot under one of following circumstances:

· The designee is an immediate family member.

· The designee is a member of your household.

· You are disabled and you have designed someone to return your ballot.

Directions and rules for designating someone to return your ballot are included in the official instructions included with your mailed ballot.

-or-

Surrender your absentee ballot at your precinct polling place on election day and vote using a regular ballot

-or-

Vote a provisional ballot at the polls on election day if you cannot surrender your voted absentee ballot.

If you don’t know your updated polling place location, you can look it up here.

