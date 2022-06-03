Man accused of attempted murder after shooting on Sioux City’s Ingleside Ave

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting last month in Sioux City that sent one person to the hospital.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Vince Verzani has been arrested and charged for a shooting reported on Ingleside Avenue back on May 14.

Documents allege on that day Verzani was driving around Sioux City looking for his sister’s car. Verzani was allegedly looking for her because he heard she was with a “Twin,” a street name shared for Jordan and Jalond Hills.

Eventually, Verzani located his sister’s car and followed it to the 1400 block of Ingleside. Documents allege when the sister’s car pulled over, Verzani pulled up to it, exited his own vehicle and approached Jordan Hills. He then allegedly fired four shots at Hills before fleeing the area.

Hills was reportedly shot once in the back and once in the leg. Police say he went to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, but they were non-life-threatening wounds.

Verzani was arrested on June 2 and charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and possessing a weapon as a person convicted of domestic violence.

