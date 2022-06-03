Advertisement

Rain chances move in for the weekend

Throughout the day today partly cloudy skies will be overhead for the first half of the day with highs back near average in the upper 70s. Winds will stay at bay today from the east southeast between 5 and 15 miles per hour.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are starting off our Friday morning slightly warmer than yesterday in the low to mid 50s for many Siouxlanders. Mostly clear skies remain overhead. Expect increasing cloud cover throughout the mid-morning hours with a light northern wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

By late this afternoon showers will become possible in western Siouxland with a better chance of rain and a couple of thunderstorms overnight tonight.

Tonight, rain chances and a few thunderstorms are likely with lows dropping into the 50s with an eastern breeze between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

A better chance of rain moves in Saturday and Sunday across the region with highs staying in the mid 70s.

