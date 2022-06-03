Advertisement

Scattered showers and t-storms on the way this weekend

Scattered showers are possible this Saturday.
Scattered showers are possible this Saturday.(ktiv)
By Nick Reis
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are continuing to see great weather this Friday after a beautiful mid-week across Siouxland, with partly cloudy skies today and temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s.

We will begin to see some scattered showers Friday night with the possibility of some isolated thunderstorms.

These will carry into Saturday morning before slightly clearing up throughout the day. However, there will continue to be a chance of isolated showers with temperatures in the mid 70s.

The shower chances will continue into Sunday morning where we could see some thunderstorms, before another slight clear up during the day. The day will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-70s and the possibility of some isolated showers continuing to fall.

Those showers will get steadier overnight and into Monday morning, but will calm down as the day goes on. We will see mostly cloudy skies, with cooler temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s on Monday.

This will lead into a cool and cloudy night with temperatures in the low 50s with a 30% chance of showers.

That weather will continue into Tuesday, as we see mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, was sentenced Thursday.
Former Plymouth County deputy sentenced for stealing prescription drugs
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Body of boater who went missing Sunday has been recovered

Latest News

Throughout the day today partly cloudy skies will be overhead for the first half of the day...
Rain chances move in for the weekend
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Rain chances to return to the forecast by the weekend
A pleasant day in Siouxland
A pleasant day in Siouxland
Storm Team 4 Future Track
The sun returns to Siouxland but it won’t stay around for long