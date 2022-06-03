Scattered showers and t-storms on the way this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are continuing to see great weather this Friday after a beautiful mid-week across Siouxland, with partly cloudy skies today and temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s.

We will begin to see some scattered showers Friday night with the possibility of some isolated thunderstorms.

These will carry into Saturday morning before slightly clearing up throughout the day. However, there will continue to be a chance of isolated showers with temperatures in the mid 70s.

The shower chances will continue into Sunday morning where we could see some thunderstorms, before another slight clear up during the day. The day will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-70s and the possibility of some isolated showers continuing to fall.

Those showers will get steadier overnight and into Monday morning, but will calm down as the day goes on. We will see mostly cloudy skies, with cooler temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s on Monday.

This will lead into a cool and cloudy night with temperatures in the low 50s with a 30% chance of showers.

That weather will continue into Tuesday, as we see mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers throughout the day.

