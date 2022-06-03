Siouxlanders celebrate Pride Month with first-ever Pride Parade

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders are kicking off June, which is Pride Month, by celebrating the LGBTQ+ community at a parade in downtown Sioux City.

Thursday’s Pride Parade is the first-ever to take place in Sioux City. It was hosted by Siouxland Pride Alliance.

Many people decorated cars with balloons, flags, and paint before driving down the parade route.

It started at Historic Fourth Street and Iowa Street, and traveled all the way down to Nebraska Street, with many people watching from the sidewalk.

The parade grand marshal was city council member Matthew O’Kane.

Event organizers say the day was all about celebrating and showing support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“The more people support our community, then the more people ultimately will support, you know, support the LGBTQ community. It grows once people who are not a part of that community realize they have a family member or friend who is LGBTQ. So we’re just going to keep going forward,” said Karen Mackey, Siouxland Pride Alliance Vice President.

Siouxland Pride Alliance will continue its celebrations by hosting a Pride Festival this Saturday. The event will take place in the grass area outside the Sioux City Museum from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. A free lunch will be provided.

