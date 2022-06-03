Advertisement

What you need to know for summer fishing in Siouxland

Officials say with warming weather now is the perfect time to get or renew your fishing license.
Officials say with warming weather now is the perfect time to get or renew your fishing license.(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Experts say summer conditions will allow for great fishing weather over the next few months.

According to Iowa officials now is a perfect time to get or renew your fishing license in the Siouxland area.

If you plan to fish in any of the surrounding states you will need to get a license in that state as well.

Understanding the species of fish and plants in the water is important for you and for making sure the ecosystems of the area lakes remain stable. Avoiding the spread of aquatic invasive species, such as zebra mussels, is something the Iowa DNR is trying to educate the public on.

“Clean, drain, and dry, clean off your boat and your trailer, try to drain everything like your builds and your bait tanks and your live wells, and let things dry those are some of the most basic things you can do to prevent the spread,” said Ben Wallace of the Iowa DNR.

While there are a lot of boxes that have to be checked, officials say it’s important to be fully prepared so you can enjoy your time fishing.

“You know, I think the important thing is to get out there and enjoy the fishing, enjoy the environment. It’s been proven that fishing is good for your mental health,” said Dean Rosenthal of the Nebraska DNR.

If you are interested in learning more about fishing in your state, click on the links below.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, was sentenced Thursday.
Former Plymouth County deputy sentenced for stealing prescription drugs
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Body of boater who went missing Sunday has been recovered

Latest News

Iowa Primary Election: How to make sure your absentee ballot counts
Vince Verzani
Man accused of attempted murder after shooting on Sioux City’s Ingleside Ave
Authorities plan to release more details about a shooting outside an Iowa church in which a man...
2 ISU students identified as victims of deadly Ames church shooting
Dog Walk Forecast: Bella & Snickers
Dog Walk Forecast: Bella & Snickers