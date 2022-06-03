What you need to know for summer fishing in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Experts say summer conditions will allow for great fishing weather over the next few months.

According to Iowa officials now is a perfect time to get or renew your fishing license in the Siouxland area.

If you plan to fish in any of the surrounding states you will need to get a license in that state as well.

Understanding the species of fish and plants in the water is important for you and for making sure the ecosystems of the area lakes remain stable. Avoiding the spread of aquatic invasive species, such as zebra mussels, is something the Iowa DNR is trying to educate the public on.

“Clean, drain, and dry, clean off your boat and your trailer, try to drain everything like your builds and your bait tanks and your live wells, and let things dry those are some of the most basic things you can do to prevent the spread,” said Ben Wallace of the Iowa DNR.

While there are a lot of boxes that have to be checked, officials say it’s important to be fully prepared so you can enjoy your time fishing.

“You know, I think the important thing is to get out there and enjoy the fishing, enjoy the environment. It’s been proven that fishing is good for your mental health,” said Dean Rosenthal of the Nebraska DNR.

If you are interested in learning more about fishing in your state, click on the links below.

