Advertisement

Zoo’s oldest giraffe, Dottie, euthanized after unable to stand on own

Officials at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo report their oldest giraffe had to be euthanized. (Source: WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - An Omaha zoo announced its oldest giraffe had to be euthanized last month.

Dottie, a female giraffe, died May 31. She was 22 years, 8 months, and 19 days old, according to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

WOWT reports Dottie was unable to get up after she was found by staff in the giraffe barn lying down on her side.

Medical staff at the zoo said they decided to humanely euthanize the 22-year-old giraffe due to her current health conditions, including her not being able to stand.

Dottie called the Omaha zoo home for her entire life. She was born on Sept. 13, 1999, and was a mother to three calves. The zoo said the average life expectancy for a female giraffe is about 20 years and about 14 years for a male.

Since 2019, Dottie was under medical care for osteoarthritis resulting in overgrown hooves and was closely monitored.

“After spending her entire life in Omaha, Dottie was seen by millions of Zoo visitors and was an ambassador for conservation. She will be greatly missed by our Zoo family and the Omaha community,” said Dan Cassidy, Vice President of Animal Management for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place after an...
Sioux City police still searching for suspect after shooting Wednesday night
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, was sentenced Thursday.
Former Plymouth County deputy sentenced for stealing prescription drugs
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
Body of boater who went missing Sunday has been recovered

Latest News

SBL and Sioux City East softball
A person holds an equality flag walking down the parade route
Siouxlanders celebrate Pride Month with first-ever Pride Parade
Pride Parade
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church