Chance of thunderstorms through the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a few early morning showers, skies stay mostly cloudy holding temperatures a little below average for this time of year.

We’ll see some chances of thunderstorms as we head into Saturday evening and Saturday night with a few strong one possible in southern Siouxland that could produce some hail between 4 pm and 10 pm.

The rest of us will have a smaller chance of seeing the showers and storms as lows head into the upper 50s.

Sunday will also give us a chance of scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms also with once again southern Siouxland having the best chance of seeing some that may be rather strong with highs in the upper 70s.

The chances of rain mostly disappear on Monday with only an isolated shower possible with highs in the low 70s.

Thunderstorms chances return on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s expected.

I’ll be taking a closer look at the rest of our 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 6 and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.