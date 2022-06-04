Run, Walk & Roll event brings one family together from five different states

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Village Northwest Unlimited hosted it’s 17th annual Run, Walk & Roll event Saturday morning.

The Run, Walk, & Roll gives people of all abilities the chance to get outside and have some fun, and on Saturday hundreds of people showed up to do just that.

Village Northwest Unlimited is an organization that strives to provide purpose and independence to adults with disabilities. The Run, Walk, & Roll is the organization’s biggest fundraiser, which offers a 10k, 5k, a one mile walk, and wheelchair roll.

The event brings out lots of families, but has a very special meaning to the Beltman family.

“I think my daughter was telling me, I think we started in 2004. But I’ve got t-shirts verifying I’ve been here at least 10 years,” said Elmer Beltman, 93-year-old participant from Sheldon, IA.

Elmer Beltman walks six days a week, two miles a day, at 93 years old. He has always loved supporting local programs like Village Northwest Unlimited, and has brought the whole family along.

“We moved to Sheldon. And yeah, we knew some residents here. And so we just got acquainted and we thought ‘well, we better try it.’ So we just couldn’t quit it. We got addicted,” said Beltman.

“I walk on a treadmill. So there’s a little difference there. But we both walk every day,” said Tony Beltman, 97-Year-Old Participant from Nampa, Idaho.

The family had 40 family members registered to participate in the event on Saturday, with 67 total family members in town to support. Four siblings ages 85, 93, 97, and 98 all walked and rolled in the 5k and crossed the finish line in under and hour.

“Last year, I only walked the mile. But this year, I decided that wasn’t far enough,” said Alice Wiersma, 83-Year-Old Participant from Sioux Falls, SD.

It’s an event that has become a special family moment for everyone to enjoy.

“I’m gonna tear up. It’s just so special because we are a close family and to have family so dedicated to show up for others events. They come from California, Idaho, the other side of Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota. I mean, there’s just no words to say how special this is. And it means a lot to the generation that really is here who we are supporting,” said Dee Kreykes, Participant From Sheldon, IA.

The Beltman family won an award for the most family members in attendance. The siblings also all won medals for finishing first place in their age group.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.