Western Christian loses championship in penalty kicks against Davenport Assumption

Western Christian played in the IHSAA 1A State Championship Boys Soccer Game in Des Moines, Iowa
Western Christian played in the IHSAA 1A State Championship Boys Soccer Game in Des Moines, Iowa
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Western Christian Wolfpack took on the Davenport Assumption Knights in the IHSAA 1A State Boys Soccer Championship.

Playing tough and staying true, Western Christian got the short end of the stick, losing in penalty kicks against Davenport Assumption with a score of 2-1.

Austin Van Wick scored the first goal for the Wolfpack with in 4 minutes left in the first half.

This is the the Third time the Wolfpack made it to the Spring Soccer Championship game and they have not won it yet. Davenport Assumption has made it to the Spring State Tournament 8 times, wining the championship in 2002 and 2003.

