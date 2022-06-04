Western Christian loses championship in penalty kicks against Davenport Assumption

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Western Christian Wolfpack took on the Davenport Assumption Knights in the IHSAA 1A State Boys Soccer Championship.

Playing tough and staying true, Western Christian got the short end of the stick, losing in penalty kicks against Davenport Assumption with a score of 2-1.

Austin Van Wick scored the first goal for the Wolfpack with in 4 minutes left in the first half.

This is the the Third time the Wolfpack made it to the Spring Soccer Championship game and they have not won it yet. Davenport Assumption has made it to the Spring State Tournament 8 times, wining the championship in 2002 and 2003.

