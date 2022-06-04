Advertisement

Western Christian returns to 1A title game for second consecutive year after 3-0 win over West Liberty

By Austin Tanner
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Western Christian Wolfpack finds themselves back in very familiar territory as they are back in the 1A Semi-Finals for the second consecutive year, and they’re taking on a team that they met in this stage just one season ago.

Comets pushing in the first. It’s Juan Mateo who gets a shot off but Ty Van Essen is there for the stab.

Still scoreless in the 2nd half, Miles Baccam changes that on the free kick. He sends it on target and it slips through the keepers gloves and in. The Wolfpak take a 1-0 lead.

Western Christian is not done yet. Later on Uchan Harberts plays a beautiful through ball to Baccam -- slips it past the goalie to make it 2-0.

Under 15 to go and Jeremiah Kredit hammering the nail in the coffin. He has a shot, gets deflected, follows it and puts it away.

Wolfpack get the win by a final score of 3-0 and return to the 1A title game for the second year in a row.

“We’re just going to have to stay focused, stay true to who we are. We play a different brand then everybody else is used to. We got a lot of athletic kids, so we’ll throw stuff at you, and we’ll see how they respond,” says Coach Baccam.

“For that game, our best thing is just to play our game. We’ve been doing that for this whole season, and it’s been working. I think if we go out there, if we press them right away, and we just play our game, I think we’ll be good,” says Miles Baccam.

The Wolfpack will look to bring home their first title since 1996 as they take on Assumption on Saturday. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m.

