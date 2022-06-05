Around Siouxland: SCCSD and LaunchPAD VIBE Live

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s VIBE Academy is hosting an event to let kids do some Summer learning.

VIBE Live is an event for kids to meet members of the VIBE Academy staff, partake in interactive lessons, and get to do some arts and crafts. The kids can even get to walk around the LaunchPAD Museum.

The SCCSD and LaunchPAD VIBE Live takes place at the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum Monday June 13 at 3 p.m. in Sioux City.

If any additional information is needed, you can visit the VIBE Academy Facebook page here.

