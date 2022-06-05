Advertisement

Bandits end their season in a big way

By Nick Reis and Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Bandits entered their regular season finale against the Rapid City Marshals with the top seed in the CIF already locked up. However, they were looking to build momentum leading into the playoffs, and on Saturday night, they did that and more.

The Bandits would start to run away with this one early, scoring 3 touchdowns in a 21-point first quarter. They proceeded to put up another 21 each in the next two quarters, before adding 14 more in the fourth en route to a 77-7 blowout Victory.

Bandits quarterback Lorenzo Brown had an impressive game in this one, completing 8-13 passes and also punching in 3 TDs. Wide reciever Fred Bruno and running back Drew Prohaska also added multiple touchdowns in this one, putting in two a piece. Defensive back Laronji Vason also put up a standout performance, securing two interceptions--one of which was a pick six he caught in the opposing end zone and took the length of the field, shedding tacklers along the way.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released more details about a shooting outside an Iowa church in which a man...
2 ISU students identified as victims of deadly Ames church shooting
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO, sheriff says
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, was sentenced Thursday.
Former Plymouth County deputy sentenced for stealing prescription drugs
Gordon Drive is expected to go under construction within the next week.
Gordon Drive viaduct to be under construction starting June 8

Latest News

Cordell Dunn is greeted to the dugout with high fives after scoring a run in the X's victory...
Explorers walk off to win fourth in a row
Western Christian poses around their state runner-up banner
Western Christian loses championship in penalty kicks against Davenport Assumption
Bishop Heelan celebrates after a walk-off sac fly lifts them to victory over MOC-Floyd Valley
Bishop Heelan walks off, SBL & Spencer roll through opponents
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SBALL BBALL
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SBALL BBALL