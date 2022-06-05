Bandits end their season in a big way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Bandits entered their regular season finale against the Rapid City Marshals with the top seed in the CIF already locked up. However, they were looking to build momentum leading into the playoffs, and on Saturday night, they did that and more.

The Bandits would start to run away with this one early, scoring 3 touchdowns in a 21-point first quarter. They proceeded to put up another 21 each in the next two quarters, before adding 14 more in the fourth en route to a 77-7 blowout Victory.

Bandits quarterback Lorenzo Brown had an impressive game in this one, completing 8-13 passes and also punching in 3 TDs. Wide reciever Fred Bruno and running back Drew Prohaska also added multiple touchdowns in this one, putting in two a piece. Defensive back Laronji Vason also put up a standout performance, securing two interceptions--one of which was a pick six he caught in the opposing end zone and took the length of the field, shedding tacklers along the way.

