Advertisement

Explorers walk off to win fourth in a row

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers were looking to continue what was a three game winning streak when they took on the Gary SouthShore Railcats in game two of their series. And the boys at Lewis and Clark Park did just that.

Gary struck first putting up 2 runs in the fourth taking advantage of a wild pitch to get the first run across.

The X’s would sneak a run on the board off of a Danny Amaral in the bottom of the fifth. The rest of the game would be a back and forth affair entering the 9th inning tied up at 4.

An error allowed the X’s to score the winning run and extend their win streak to 4.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released more details about a shooting outside an Iowa church in which a man...
2 ISU students identified as victims of deadly Ames church shooting
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO, sheriff says
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, was sentenced Thursday.
Former Plymouth County deputy sentenced for stealing prescription drugs
Gordon Drive is expected to go under construction within the next week.
Gordon Drive viaduct to be under construction starting June 8

Latest News

Laronji Vason sheds the final tackle on his way to his 50+ yard pick six.
Bandits end their season in a big way
Western Christian poses around their state runner-up banner
Western Christian loses championship in penalty kicks against Davenport Assumption
Bishop Heelan celebrates after a walk-off sac fly lifts them to victory over MOC-Floyd Valley
Bishop Heelan walks off, SBL & Spencer roll through opponents
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SBALL BBALL
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SBALL BBALL