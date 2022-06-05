Explorers walk off to win fourth in a row

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers were looking to continue what was a three game winning streak when they took on the Gary SouthShore Railcats in game two of their series. And the boys at Lewis and Clark Park did just that.

Gary struck first putting up 2 runs in the fourth taking advantage of a wild pitch to get the first run across.

The X’s would sneak a run on the board off of a Danny Amaral in the bottom of the fifth. The rest of the game would be a back and forth affair entering the 9th inning tied up at 4.

An error allowed the X’s to score the winning run and extend their win streak to 4.

