Advertisement

Families release statements after shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames

Father of Ames shooting victim speaks during church service
Father of Ames shooting victim speaks during church service
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - The community of Ames is mourning after two college students were killed outside Cornerstone Church KCCI’s Scott Carpenter Reports.

Eden Montang and Vivian Flores were both going to attend a college ministry event Thursday night when Montang’s ex-boyfriend killed them, and himself.

The Story County Sheriff confirms this was a targeted incident.

The victims’ families released statements to KCCI.

Eden Monang’s family wrote: “Eden was unique and gifted in her ability to be both strong and tender, creative and conservative and was unmatched in her generosity and empathy.She was a daughter, sister, aunt and a dedicated Christian woman that loved learning about the love and wonders of our Heavenly Father.She was unrelenting in her values and strong sense of right and wrong. She was intellectually gifted, articulate and confident. In less then 20 minutes, she could do farm chores and write a poem all while drinking a glass of wine.She deeply loved her family and her beloved dog, Takoda.Eden was a beautiful garden that we were lucky enough to watch grow.”

Vivan Flores’ family wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts our family honors the life of our vivacious Vivian. Vivían was one of the good ones. A devout Christian, lover of music and dancing, beloved daughter, sister and friend. She was the life of the party. Strong willed and determined, ambitious and kind . A life cut short by one act of violence. Her story will not end there. As we navigate the difficult days ahead we are comforted in knowing she is dancing in Heaven and watching over us as we continue to shed light to the irreversible consequences that come from the lack of gun control in the nation we live in.”

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO, sheriff says
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Gordon Drive is expected to go under construction within the next week.
Gordon Drive viaduct to be under construction starting June 8
The family gathers for a group photo at the Run, Walk & Roll finish line
Run, Walk & Roll event brings one family together from five different states
Authorities released more details about a shooting outside an Iowa church in which a man...
2 ISU students identified as victims of deadly Ames church shooting

Latest News

x's win fourth in a row
x's win fourth in a row
Western Christian State championship game
Western Christian State championship game
Bandits Vs. Marshalls
Bandits Vs. Marshalls
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
SD State Legislative Candidate Survey: Richard Vasgaard