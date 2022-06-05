Advertisement

Showers and storms likely into Sunday night with more chances through the workweek

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sprinkles, light showers, and even a few thunderstorms dotted the region for our Sunday keeping temperatures below average again.

We’ll see better chances of a little heavier rain and some thunderstorms that could become a bit strong as we head into Sunday evening with some continuing into Sunday night as well with lows in the upper 50s.

While we could see a chance of a lingering showers in early Monday, more sunshine should be returning to the area by the afternoon hours with highs getting into the low 70s.

By late afternoon Monday, there could be another chance of seeing a couple of isolated thundershowers, mostly in southwestern Siouxland.

Chances of thunderstorms will then be returning to the forecast on Tuesday as highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Those storms will likely linger into Tuesday night before that system then starts moving to the east making for a sunnier Wednesday with highs again in the low to mid 70s.

I’ll be taking a closer look at this week’s rain chances tonight on News 4 at 5 and 10.

