UPDATE: SCPD says missing boys have been found.

UPDATE: According to the SCPD, the boys have been located safely.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department is searching for two missing boys.

According to the SCPD, two brothers -- ten-year-old Travis Steele, and 11-year-old Derrick Victor Steele-- were reported missing after they ran away from their house in Sioux City Riverside Sunday morning.

Authorities say Travis is 4 foot tall, weighs 100 pounds, has blue eyes, and has blonde hair. Meanwhile, brother Derrick is 4-foot-9-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

The Sioux City Police Department is asking if anybody has any information to call them at (712) 279-6960.

