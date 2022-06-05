UPDATE: SCPD says missing boys have been found.
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: According to the SCPD, the boys have been located safely.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department is searching for two missing boys.
According to the SCPD, two brothers -- ten-year-old Travis Steele, and 11-year-old Derrick Victor Steele-- were reported missing after they ran away from their house in Sioux City Riverside Sunday morning.
Authorities say Travis is 4 foot tall, weighs 100 pounds, has blue eyes, and has blonde hair. Meanwhile, brother Derrick is 4-foot-9-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.
The Sioux City Police Department is asking if anybody has any information to call them at (712) 279-6960.
