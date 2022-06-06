Garage in Moville, Iowa home deemed a ‘total loss’ after garage fire breaks out

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - A garage of a home is being called a total loss after multiple fire departments responded to a garage fire in Moville, Iowa late Sunday night.

The fire originally started in the garage of a home on South Pearl Street in Moville, Iowa. Neighbors were the first to make a call reporting a fire and explosion from the garage.

They say they saw the homeowners pull their car into the garage then noticed smoke coming from the garage.

Firefighters say the garage and car was a total loss, while the home only had smoke damage. There was also reports of damage to the back side of the home as well. All residents were able to get out of the home safely. No other homes in the area were affected.

“The people that live here now are all safe. They were in the house when the fire started. We don’t know all the details yet but we we heard now that the car now possibly started fire in the garage. That’s where the fire started and then went to the rest of the house,” said Jim Fisher, Mayor Of Moville.

Moville Fire Rescue, Lawton Fire & Rescue, and Kingsley Fire Department all responded to the call. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

