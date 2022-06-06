Advertisement

Gloomy start to the week in Siouxland

Throughout the day today there is still a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on and off...
Throughout the day today there is still a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the afternoon otherwise staying mostly cloudy. Highs today will get into the low to mid 70s with a light northeastern breeze.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a rainy weekend in the KTIV viewing area, the rain chances follow us into the work week as well. Throughout the morning a line of showers and thunderstorms have developed across southeastern Siouxland. Some gusty winds and small size hail are being reported with these storms although they are not warned as severe at this time.

Throughout the day today there is still a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the afternoon otherwise staying mostly cloudy. Highs today will get into the low to mid 70s with a light northeastern breeze.

Tonight, the rain chances move east and leave us with partly cloudy skies overhead and lows dipping into the mid 50s overnight with the winds staying at bay as well.

Tuesday brings back more rain chances to Siouxland with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures staying mild as well.

When will we see the sunshine return? I’ll tell you more in my complete forecast on News 4 at Noon.

