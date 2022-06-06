Advertisement

Hope Street of Siouxland celebrates success

Dignitaries cut a ribbon in front of one of the groups houses on Monday.
Dignitaries cut a ribbon in front of one of the groups houses on Monday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hope Street celebrated its second transitional housing location in Sioux City Monday afternoon.

The organization says 31 men have turned their lives around from homelessness and drug use to gainful employment. Hope Street says its transitional housing gives participants the idea of what it’s like to live alone in a safe environment.

Monday’s ceremony was attended by officials from all levels of state government.

“And now being able to be trusted, mostly... by employers is a big thing for me. It’s it’s gotten me to believe in myself,” said Christopher Cox, a member of Hope Street.

Hope Street says it costs about $200,000 per year to operate, and officials implored both state and local governments to increase their funding of the project.

