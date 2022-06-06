June 7 primaries: What Iowa and South Dakota voters need to know

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Primary elections in seven states Tuesday will set the stage for U.S. House and Senate battles this fall that will play into control of Congress. And two of the states having primaries on June 7 are Iowa and South Dakota.

Below, Siouxland voters can find information on what they need to know before heading to the polls.

Iowa Voter Registration

There are changes that Iowa voters need to be aware of when going to the polls Tuesday.

Because of redistricting, polling locations may be different for Iowa’s primary election. To verify the location, voters can visit the Iowa Secretary of State’s website here, and enter their address.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Sioux City County auditor Ryan Dokter says Iowa allows same-day registration for voters.

To register for the polls, voters will need a form of ID with them. That can include an Iowa driver’s license, an Iowa non-operator ID, a U.S. Passport, U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID, a signed Iowa Voter Identification Card, or a Tribal ID Card.

“There were a lot of election law changes in 2021. All those are in place right now. The one that people will notice the most, probably, is the polling locations close at 8 p.m. versus 9 p.m. as they had previously,” said Dokter. “So for all elections, we’re open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.”

South Dakota Voter Registration

South Dakota’s voting laws do differ from Iowa’s in a few key ways.

The state does not allow same-day registration, so if you planned to vote in the primary, but aren’t registered, it’s too late.

Anyone looking to vote in person can do so at their local polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will need a current driver’s license, state ID to school ID.

According to the South Dakota’s secretary of state, any mailed absentee votes must be received by the time polls close Tuesday. In-person absentee voting is now closed.

“If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote, please call our office. We had redistricting and so we want to make sure that if you don’t know where your voting precinct is please call us and we’ll let you know,” said Jackie Sieverding, the Union County Auditor.

If a voter wanted to cast a Republican ballot they would’ve had to register as a Republican at least 15 days before the election. However, independent voters can elect to cast a Democratic ballot, just not a Republican one. That’s another difference from Iowa, where voters can change their registration the same day.

To find a polling place, follow this link to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website.

Elections to watch in Iowa & South Dakota

There are several key statewide races to follow in Iowa and South Dakota Tuesday.

In Iowa, there’s a primary election for both parties running for Charles Grassley’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Grassley, who will be 89-years-old on election day in November, is running for his eighth term in the Senate. He’s challenged by Republican State Sen. Jim Carlin of Sioux City.

Also in Iowa, former Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer is one of three Democrats running for the Senate seat. The others are retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Michael Franken of Sioux City and Dr. Glenn Hurst of Minden.

Over in South Dakota, there’ll be a primary on the Republican side of the race for governor. Incumbent Gov. Kristi Noem is challenged by Steve Haugaard of Sioux Falls.

For the U.S. Senate, incumbent John Thune faces two Republican challengers in Tuesday’s primary election. They are Bruce Whalen of Pine Ridge and Mark Mowry of Spearfish.

And for the Republican primary for South Dakota’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Dusty Johnson faces GOP challenger Taffy Howard of Rapid City.

Finally, all primary ballots in South Dakota will have a proposed constitutional amendment that would require significant tax increases passed through a ballot initiative to receive at least a 60% supermajority. Right now, tax increases passed by voters requires a simple majority.

