Leeds Golf Tournament raises funds for Leeds Days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City locals hit the links Sunday morning for the 9th annual Leeds Golf Tournament.

Golfers compete in teams of four in an 18-hole best-ball style tournament.

Pin prizes are awarded to the top scoring teams, all of which were donated by local businesses.

Over 80 golfers played in the tournament. Many of the participants had taken part in the tournament in the past, and look forward to the day each year.

“It’s a good day to get out, have fun with some friends, and do a little bit of drinking, some golfing, just enjoy the day out together and support Leeds community,” said Shawn Timblin, a participant in this year’s tournament.

Participants were able to get food and drinks at the tournament, as well as purchase a Leeds Day t-shirt for 20 dollars. That money, along with the cost of signing up, all goes back into the community.

“All the profit goes to Leeds Community Club,” said Jeremy Houser, a participant in the tournament and the manager of Bob Roes. “So that pays for like Leeds Days, the concerts, the parade, basically anything that Leeds Community Club does as far as like flowers, improving Floyd Blvd. out in Leeds.”

The majority of the funds will go towards putting on the Leeds Days, a weekend long celebration organized by the community club that celebrates the Leeds community. The days are sponsored by local organizations like Bob Roe’s and Steinbeck’s Pub, and include attractions such as a parade, live music, a movie night and a horseshoe tournament.

“It’s a long weekend of us, like, doing the events like the golf tournament, and then the parade and everything else, so that that way we bring the community together,” said Barry Bohlke, a member of the Leeds Community Club. “Cause, it helps so you get to see your neighbors again, you get to enjoy things together as a group versus individual things. So it reminds you that we’re all in this together.

Leeds Days kick off next Friday, with the parade beginning at 6:30.

