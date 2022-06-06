Locals remember an important community figure at Ed Stitt Memorial Car & Bike Show

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Ed Stitt was a beloved member of the Sioux City community. He was a friendly face who was always willing to help anyone in need.

“He would help anybody,” said Brad Rohde, a longtime friend of Ed’s. “Ed was just an all-around good person. You needed help, he’d help you. If you’s a long ways away, run out of gas, call Ed, he’d come save you.”

This Sunday, Ed’s friends and family and car and bike lovers across Siouxland gathered at Riverside Park for the Second annual Ed Stitt Memorial Car & Bike Show.

The event highlights Ed’s passion for cars and motorcycles, while also raising funds to help out those in need.

“My dad loved cars, and motorcycles, and music and people,” said Ed’s son, also named Ed Stitt. “So we just gotta honor him with that stuff.”

When this event was first held in 2021, the proceeds went towards helping Ed in his battle against cancer. However, Ed sadly passed away from the disease last year. This year, his family is vowing to continue his legacy of helping others by using the proceeds to benefit another individual in their fight against the disease.

“It definitely will be a huge help, because one thing about her diagnosis is that there’s ongoing medical bills going forward,” said Adam Castle, a family member of the individual being benefitted by the fundraiser. “So this will help out immensely going forward.”

Along with the car show, the event also featured a pulled pork dinner, live music, a silent auction, and t shirts for sale. All of the money raised will go towards helping Jami with medical costs related to her diagnosis.

Ed’s son says it’s what his father would’ve wanted to do.

“I can say, he’d help you out whether he knew you or not,” said Stack. “So I just think that he would want us to give back and return the favor for all the help we got with his.”

Although Ed may no longer be with us, with the number of people in the community he touched and inspired, his legacy will continue to live on.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.