More storm chances tomorrow and a cool week ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Today saw a few isolated thunderstorms skimming the western portion of Siouxland and vast cloud cover over the area which kept temperatures in the low 70s.

Tomorrow storm chances across the region continues with shower chances in the morning followed by possible thunderstorms late morning into early afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

By tomorrow night we see more possibility for thunderstorms mainly before 1 am with lows in the mid 50s.

Sunny skies greet us on Wednesday with highs nearing the mid 70s and Northwestern winds between 10 and 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mostly clear skies in store for Wednesday night with lows leveling off around 50.

Thursday starts off with mostly sunny skies in the morning, but by afternoon hours clouds roll into the area and bring with them a possibility of showers with highs in the mid 70s.

Showers continue into Thursday night with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm entering the region after midnight and lows in the mid 50s.

Clouds stay around into Friday and shower chances continue through the morning before clouds clear out by afternoon leaving partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Friday night sees party cloudy skies with lows in the lower 50s.

By Saturday skies are mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s, before clouds return to the area Saturday night leaving us with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances return Sunday night mainly after midnight with lows leveling off in the lower 60s.

