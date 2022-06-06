MRAC announces all-conference honors and honorable mentions

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While the high school soccer season has come to a close, some of those in the MRAC conference have earned end of the season awards to bring home.

Boys First Team

S.C. East: David Ochoa, Jacob Schroeder, Jack Conlon, Rodrigo Ochoa, Yoseth Valiente

S.C. West: Brian Sanchez, Oscar Perez

S.C. North: Michael Avery, Jack Lloyd, Luke Soldati, Isaac Rogel

Bishop Heelan: Sergio Mijangos, Alejandro Suarez

Boys Second Team

S.C. East: Beni Puelele, Antonio Araujo

S.C. West: Wilson Santos, Bryan Taracena

S.C. North: Germeda Mideso, Sakariye Mahamed, Caleb Cross

Bishop Heelan: Alejandro Gonzalez, George Tsiobanos

Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Carlos Rodriguez, Henry Eckhoff

Le Mars: Jovany Kabongo

Honorable Mentions:

Teddy Saltzman (Heelan)

George Gilbertson (North)

Emanuel Moreno (East)

Gabe Olivarez (West)

Jared Magana (North)

Ahmed Yusuf (North)

Evan Schultz (Heelan)

Moises Camberos (Heelan)

Kadin Schager (North)

Jhoan Sampedro (North)

Diego Alfarez (East)

Emilliano Perez (West)

Julian Garcia (West)

Scott Dickson (SBL)

Girls First Team

Bishop Heelan: Trelyn White, Lauryn Peck, Liz De Los Santos

S.C. East: Alex Flattery, Navaeh James, Lily Cole

S.C. West: Emma Smallcomb, Bella Leon, Alondra Zermena

Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Dani Rodriguez

Girls Second Team

Bishop Heelan: Mia Conley, Gracie Rooney

S.C. West: Adriel Schultzen, Daniela Raya, Eneyda Vasquez

S.C. East: Cami Graves

S.C. North: Kailynn Thiele

Honorable Mentions

Alicia Cortez (North)

Sydney Rexius (North)

Rachel Noble (North)

Maddie Kelley (North)

Lauren LaFleur (Heelan)

Kate Maly (Heelan)

Sophie Loffswold (SBL)

Emely Vargas (West)

Monica Cheron (West)

Maddie Gengler (Heelan)

Marin Frazee (Heelan)

Leybi Rogel (North)

Mallory Schroeder (East)

Barielle Wagner (West)

Isabella Sloos (East)

