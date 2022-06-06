Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announces new effort to support veterans’ mental health

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced Nebraska will join 35 other states in a governor’s challenge to prevent suicide.

The effort is sponsored by the U.S. Veterans Administration and Substance Abuse And Mental Health Services Administration to help prevent suicide among service members, veterans, and their families.

During a news conference Monday, Ricketts said Nebraska’s veterans and mental health experts have already started organizing a two-year plan for improving the state’s mental health treatment.

According to the Nebraska Division of Behavioral Health, there were 50 veterans In Nebraska who died by suicide in 2020. In 2021, there were 37 who died across the state.

The plan is geared to provide more access and resources for mental health treatment.

Ricketts wants to remind everyone that it’s not a sign of weakness to reach out for help.

“Oftentimes our active-duty military or veterans see it as a sign of weakness to ask for help. And it’s just not true. If you broke your arm, you go to the doctor. You wouldn’t try to wrap it yourself or put a splint on it yourself, you go to the doctor. Same thing is true with regard to mental health,” said the Republican governor.

Ricketts said a team of 29 people will be involved in the two-year effort. This year will be all about planning, while next year will involve organizing the steps for implementation.

“And we need to make sure that we’re always taking that opportunity to find ways to serve active duty military veterans and their families better because they are the ones that are protecting our freedoms. They sacrifice a lot to be able to make sure we have this great country,” said Ricketts.

