Rain chances follow Siouxlanders into the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a rainy weekend in the KTIV viewing area, the rain chances follow us into the work week as well. This morning lingering showers are moving across the region otherwise staying cloudy to start the morning with areas of patchy fog. The fog is reducing visibility in some areas so be sure to account for that and add additional time to your morning commute. Lows this morning are mild in the low 60s to start the day and a light northeastern wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Throughout the day today there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the afternoon otherwise staying mostly cloudy. Highs today will get into the low to mid 70s with a light northeastern breeze.

Tonight, the rain chances move east and leave us with partly cloudy skies overhead and lows dipping into the mid 50s overnight.

Tuesday brings back more rain chances to Siouxland with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures staying mild as well.

When will we see the sunshine return? I’ll tell you more in my complete forecast on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.