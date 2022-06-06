Advertisement

Rain chances follow Siouxlanders into the work week

Throughout the day today there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on and off...
Throughout the day today there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the afternoon otherwise staying mostly cloudy. Highs today will get into the low to mid 70s with a light northeastern breeze.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a rainy weekend in the KTIV viewing area, the rain chances follow us into the work week as well. This morning lingering showers are moving across the region otherwise staying cloudy to start the morning with areas of patchy fog. The fog is reducing visibility in some areas so be sure to account for that and add additional time to your morning commute. Lows this morning are mild in the low 60s to start the day and a light northeastern wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Throughout the day today there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the afternoon otherwise staying mostly cloudy. Highs today will get into the low to mid 70s with a light northeastern breeze.

Tonight, the rain chances move east and leave us with partly cloudy skies overhead and lows dipping into the mid 50s overnight.

Tuesday brings back more rain chances to Siouxland with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures staying mild as well.

When will we see the sunshine return? I’ll tell you more in my complete forecast on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick and Travis Steele
UPDATE: SCPD says missing boys have been found.
Father of Ames shooting victim speaks during church service
Families release statements after shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames
Gordon Drive is expected to go under construction within the next week.
Gordon Drive viaduct to be under construction starting June 8
The family gathers for a group photo at the Run, Walk & Roll finish line
Run, Walk & Roll event brings one family together from five different states
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO, sheriff says

Latest News

Storm Team 4 Future Track
A soggy Sunday with still more storm chances this week
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Chance of thunderstorms through the weekend
Rainy weather is on the way this weekend!
Scattered showers and thunderstorms on the way this weekend
Throughout the day today partly cloudy skies will be overhead for the first half of the day...
Rain chances move in for the weekend