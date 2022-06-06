Sioux City’s only Baseball Hall of Famer to have his own day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Professional baseball in Sioux City can be traced all the way back to its earliest form in the 1880s, and has had many notable players since then. In that time however there has been only one player, that may have had one of the best major league careers, currently holds a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame, that not a lot of people may know.

That player was Dave Bancroft who played professionally from 1915-1930, and was a four-time world champion with the New York Giants and Boston Braves. Bancroft was born and raised on Sioux City’s west side, and attended the Hopkins school in his youth. Bancroft played during the golden age of major league baseball in the 1920s playing along side players like Ty Cobb, Casey Stengel, and even becoming great friends with the legendary Babe Ruth. He earned his plaque in the hall of fame in Cooperstown, NY in 1971 at the age of 81, just one year before passing away at the age of 82.

Author Tom Alesia first learned about Bancroft back in 2011, and since then has become fascinated with learning about the one they called “Beauty”. Alesia created his book, “Beauty at Short” to bring the message of Bancroft back to Siouxland.

“I think Sioux City is going to be astounded that a person who was born here, lived here, played high school baseball here. Granted it was 120 years ago, but it is a remarkable story.” Says Alesia

On Monday, June 27th, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott as well as the S.C. City Council will officially declare July 1st, 2022 Dave Bancroft Day in Sioux City. On July 1st, the Sioux City Public Museum will unveil their Dave Bancroft exhibit with items from Bancrofts career over 100 years ago. The Sioux City Explorers will also unveil the dedication of the the Dave Bancroft Pavilion and plaque at Lewis and Clark Park before their game against Winnipeg.

