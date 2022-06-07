Advertisement

‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem vandalized with red paint

This image provided by Daniel Fury shows the "Bewitched" statue partially covered with red...
This image provided by Daniel Fury shows the "Bewitched" statue partially covered with red paint, Monday, June 6, 2022, in Salem, Mass. Witnesses called police Monday to report someone spray painting the bronze statue, police said. The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery as lead character Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon.(Daniel Fury | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — In the wiggle of a nose, a man partially covered the “Bewitched” statue in Salem with red paint, police said.

Witnesses called police at about 5 p.m. Monday to report someone spray painting the bronze statue, Capt. John Burke said Tuesday. The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery — as lead character Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom — sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon.

An officer in the area spotted a man fitting witness descriptions of the vandal and after a brief chase arrested a 32-year-old city resident on charges of defacing property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, Burke said.

The suspect, who was “going through a rough time and wanted to do something to get arrested” according to a prosecutor, was held on $500 bail at Tuesday’s arraignment. His attorney said he has been living in a shelter for two weeks since his marriage ended, and has been looking for a new job.

“In between meetings, was disappointed to hear the Bewitched Samantha statute downtown was vandalized,” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll tweeted Monday night. “I’m grateful to (Salem police) for their quick work apprehending the individual responsible. We’ll work to get the statue cleaned, as fast as a twitch of Samantha’s nose.”

Red paint on the upper half of the statue has already been cleaned off, Burke said.

The statue was erected in the city famous for the 1692 witch trials in 2005, despite protests from some who said it trivializes the tragedy of the trials.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
Derrick and Travis Steele
UPDATE: SCPD says missing boys have been found.
Sioux City resident dies in Plymouth County crash
Firefighters respond to a garage fire on South Pearl Street in Moville, Iowa
Garage in Moville, Iowa home deemed a ‘total loss’ after garage fire breaks out
A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
Korean War veteran from Iowa reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching

Latest News

Biden's action Monday was intended to jumpstart solar installations that have slowed amid a...
US solar companies weigh challenge to Biden pause on tariffs
FILE - In this image provided by the Serum Institute of India, vials of freshly manufactured...
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID shots as 4th US option
FILE - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference May 5, 2022, on Capitol...
Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight
This undated photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office in January 2022 shows Allison...
US woman pleads guilty to leading Islamic State battalion
Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.
6-year-old dies, 2-year-old in critical condition in back-to-back pool drownings