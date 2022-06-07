Advertisement

Biden signs bills on health care for veterans

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden signed nine bipartisan bills Tuesday aimed at honoring and improving care for veterans.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough joined the president in the East Room of the White House for the bill signing, along with lawmakers, veterans and family members.

Among the efforts is an expansion of access and improvement of cancer screening and treatments for military veterans.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
Derrick and Travis Steele
UPDATE: SCPD says missing boys have been found.
Firefighters respond to a garage fire on South Pearl Street in Moville, Iowa
Garage in Moville, Iowa home deemed a ‘total loss’ after garage fire breaks out
Father of Ames shooting victim speaks during church service
Families release statements after shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames
A map shows the alley closures City Council approved for Firehouse Bar's Biker Weekend event
City Council votes to approve alley closures for Firehouse Bar’s Biker Weekend event

Latest News

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday.
‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle accused of laundering over $500K
FILE - In this image provided by the Serum Institute of India, vials of freshly manufactured...
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID-19 shots as new US option
MercyOne Wellness Center
MercyOne forced to close clinic in Hartley, IA
This image provided by Daniel Fury shows the "Bewitched" statue partially covered with red...
‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem vandalized with red paint
Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey gets emotional speaking at the White House about the...
McConaughey: Young Uvalde school shooting victim identified by shoes