Blackhawks dethrone Royals in softball/baseball double-header

Hinton Sweeps MMCRU in SB/BB double-header(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In a night of Siouxland baseball/softball action, the Hinton Blackhawks got the best of MMCRU on the diamonds 8-4 and 4-3, respectively. On the boys side, Hinton (7-2) used a huge six-run, fourth inning to seal the deal against MMCRU and come out on top. Right next door on the softball field, the Black Hawks took a strong Royals team to extra innings, where they won on a bases loaded walk-off walk to get the 4-3 win.

SB

West Lyon 3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F

Estherville 13 Spencer 1 F

George-Little Rock 0 Sioux Center 19 F

Emmetsburg 1 Newell-Fonda 11 F

MMCRU 3 Hinton 4 F/8

Harris-Lake Park 0 Remsen St. Mary’s 10 F

Sheldon 4 MOC-FV 2 F

MVAOCOU 5 Kingsley-Pierson 6 F

BB

Storm Lake 2 Western Christian 0 F

West Lyon 14 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

MMCRU 4 Hinton 8 F

River Valley 0 Woodbury Central 10 F

Emmetsburg 1 Newell-Fonda 6 F

Sheldon 0 MOC-FV 10 F

Gehlen Catholic 5 Central Lyon 0 F

