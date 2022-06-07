City Council votes to approve alley closures for Firehouse Bar’s Biker Weekend event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A smaller version of what was known as Awesome Biker Nights is returning to Sioux City later this month, at Firehouse Bar on Fifth Street.

City Council members voted Monday night in favor of closing the alley to the west of Firehouse Bar, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, as well as a portion of the alley to the north of Firehouse Bar.

The alleys would close beginning at 5:00 p.m. on June 17th and remain closed through 1:00 a.m. on June 19th. The same alleys would close again starting at 4:00 p.m. on June 22nd, through 1:00 a.m. on June 23rd.

This would be a temporary closure for the Firehouse Bar’s Biker Weekend event.

The City Council says the event is the bar’s own version of a Biker Nights on a smaller scale. City Council members say the alley closures cater to the bars hosting the event, versus closing down the main streets of Sioux City.

“I think it’s gonna be on a smaller scale, at least for area. It’s not like closing historic Fourth Street or closing one of the other main streets in Sioux City. This is an alley that they’ll be temporarily closing for that weekend, so they can have their celebration,” said Dan Moore, City Council Member.

City Council member Dan Moore says the event could grow to become one of the larger events Siouxlanders have grown accustomed to, in different areas of downtown.

